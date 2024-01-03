"The bloke is a freak"- Nasser Hussain expects Suryakumar Yadav to light up T20I World Cup 2024

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain is excited to see what Suryakumar Yadav can offer in the T20I World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June, 2024.

SKY has been the No.1 ranked T20I batter for quite some time now. While Suryakumar couldn't quite crack the ODI format, Hussain feels T20 cricket is tailor-made for the star batter.

Speaking to ICC, here's what Nasser Hussain had to say about Suryakumar Yadav:

"The person for the world to watch out for at the moment in T20 is Suryakumar Yadav. I mean, the bloke is a freak. The cliche of Mr. 360, but some of the shots he plays... and he is a bit of a freak because in fifty-overs cricket, he doesn't quite know when to go, when not to go, what to do. But in T20 cricket, he absolutely knows what to do every single time almost, and it's a fun game, T20 cricket and watching SKY, that is absolutely fun."

Nasser Hussain predicts T20 World Cup champions

Nasser Hussain has predicted that South Africa will win the T20 World Cup later this year. He has been highly impressed with the way the Proteas played in the 2023 World Cup and feels the SA20 league coupled with the potential return of Anrich Nortje has increased their chances.

On this, he stated:

"I think their (domestic) SA20 competition has really elevated some of their players and they have now got that depth and that class and that talent. I don't know where he is with his injury at the moment, but someone like Anrich Nortje is what they were missing maybe in those vital games, towards the end of the World Cup."

He added:

"So I think, maybe, if Nortje can get fit for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and with their dynamic batting line-up, I'm going to look for South Africa."

The T20I World Cup will return to the Caribbean after 14 years and will be played from June 2 - June 30.

