"The bottom line is that he scores runs" - Aakash Chopra shuts down Shreyas Iyer's critics 

Aakash Chopra lauded Team India's Shreyas Iyer for his outstanding performance on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14.

Iyer showcased stellar form, remaining unbeaten at 82 on stumps to steady the ship for India. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded the right-handed batter for playing aggressively.

The former opener highlighted how certain fans and experts have been critical of Iyer's technique. He, however, asserted that the talking point should be that the player has been scoring runs consistently.

Chopra explained:

"Many have criticized Shreyas Iyer, pointing out his playing style and short-ball woes. But the bottom line is that he scores runs. His luck prevailed on multiple occasions, with the dropped catch and the bail not falling. He played aggressively today and is a player who knows how to control the game."

Notably, Iyer stitched together a stunning 149-run partnership alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, helping India power their way back into the contest following a shaky start.

While Pujara was dismissed for 90, Iyer has a significant chance of hitting his second century in Test cricket.

"He takes the bull by the horns" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's batting exploits in Test cricket

In the same video, Chopra also spoke about Rishabh Pant's performances in Test cricket. He emphasized that the southpaw has proved to be highly effective in the longer format thanks to his counter-attacking approach.

He added that Pant's 46-run knock was instrumental in India gaining the upper hand on Day 1 as he scored at a quick pace to put pressure on the Bangladeshi bowlers. Chopra elaborated:

"When Pant dons the white jersey, it appears that he has been made for this format. Logically, his playing style is ideally suited to the T20 format. However, that is his weakest format at this point in time."

He continued:

"Whereas in Test cricket, he takes the bull by the horns, playing his shots against an attacking field setting. His knock was very important, as it shifted the momentum of the game. You need a Rishabh Pant to put the pressure back on the opposition."

Pant's entertaining innings came to a premature end after he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 32nd over of the Indian innings.

Chopra mentioned that while the swashbuckler has come under scrutiny for his shot selection, it is important to note that such dismissals are inevitable while trying to score quickly.

He added:

"India want a left-hander in the middle, which means that Rishabh Pant has to come at No.5. Yes, you will question his shot selection, but that is the question that you'll always ask. He played a lot of shots, and it is never easy to score run-a-ball in Test cricket, whereas others were finding it difficult to score quickly."

India are at 278/6 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test. The visitors will be aiming to register an imposing total in the first innings, given the batting-friendly nature of the wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

