"The bowler is not the villain here" - WCC member Kumar Sangakkara calls for calm in regards to run-out at non-striker's end

Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee (WCC) member Kumar Sangakkara has said that bowlers should not be portrayed as villains when they run out a non-striker before bowling the delivery. He opined that batters take a risk when they decide to leave their crease early at the non-striker's end.

For a long time, the run-out at the non-striker's end mode of dismissal has received criticism from cricketers and experts. Some members of the cricketing community have favored it, while others have been against it. Whenever there has been such a mode of dismissal, it has sparked a debate about the Spirit of Cricket.

The WCC recently met in Dubai, where they unanimously called for calm on the Spirit of Cricket debate after a run-out at the non-striker's end. WCC member Kumar Sangakkara said in a media release:

“The bowler is not the villain here. Every batter has a choice; to stay in their ground, or risk being given out if they try to steal ground. If they choose the latter, they are the ones who are breaking the Law.”

Marylebone Cricket Club @MCCOfficial



#CricketTwitter MCC World Cricket committee has unanimously called for calm in regards to the act of non-strikers leaving their ground early. MCC World Cricket committee has unanimously called for calm in regards to the act of non-strikers leaving their ground early.#CricketTwitter

"Batters must not steal ground" - WCC chairman Mike Gatting echoes Kumar Sangakkara's statement

Mike Gatting was the chairman of the WCC meeting that took place in Dubai. Apart from Gatting and Kumar Sangakkara, Jamie Cox, Suzie Bates, Clare Connor, Sir Alastair Cook, Kumar Dharamsena, Sourav Ganguly, Justin Langer, Ramiz Raja, Graeme Smith, and Ricky Skeritt are also members of the WCC.

Speaking about the committee's stance on the run-out at the non-striker's end, chairman Mike Gatting said:

“Our stance on this is simple – batters must not steal ground if they do not wish to be given out in this manner. Nor should they be expecting to be given a warning if they do."

Gatting concluded by saying that if the non-strikers leave the crease once the ball is released from the bowler's hands, there will never be a chance of a run-out at the non-striker's end.

Poll : 0 votes