"The bowling is extremely unidimensional" - Aakash Chopra says UP Warriorz have significant weaknesses heading into WPL 2023 Eliminator

Aakash Chopra has picked the UP Warriorz's (UPW) extremely unidimensional bowling attack as one of their weaknesses heading into the WPL 2023 Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two sides will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24. The winner of the game will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai two days later.

While previewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra picked the UP Warriorz's overreliance on their spinners as one of their shortcomings, elaborating:

"There are significant weaknesses. The bowling is extremely unidimensional. That can cause you problems in Navi Mumbai because the pitch there can be slightly pace-friendly in evening games and you don't have pace. There is no sharpness in your pace bowling. You get Anjali Sarvani to bowl but she also keeps the keeper up."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that an even bigger concern for the Warriorz is the lack of contributions from their Indian batters, observing:

"Barring Kiran Navgire, no Indian batter has scored a half-century. Her half-century also came in the first match. Devika Vaidya scored 30-odd runs in one match, Shweta Sehrawat scored 19 or 20 in the last match, but no one is scoring runs."

Kiran Navgire (112) is the only Indian UP Warriorz player to have reached the 100-run mark in WPL 2023. Deepti Sharma, who was bought at a whopping ₹2.6 crore for her all-round skills, has managed just 77 runs at a dismal average of 12.33 in seven innings.

"This team has the ability to go with 5 spin-bowling options" - Aakash Chopra on the UP Warriorz's strengths

Shabnim Ismail is unlikely to be a part of the UP Warriorz playing XI in the Eliminator. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra pointed out that spin bowling is also the UP Warriorz's biggest strength, explaining:

"Their biggest strength is their spin bowling. They have Sophie Ecclestone, who is the world's best T20 bowler, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma. Then they also have Parshavi Chopra and if they want they also get Devika Vaidya to bowl. So this team has the ability to go with five spin-bowling options."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Sophie Ecclestone should be a contender for the #TataWPL MVP. Has bowled beautifully and always seems to contribute in tight finishes. Sophie Ecclestone should be a contender for the #TataWPL MVP. Has bowled beautifully and always seems to contribute in tight finishes.

The former Indian opener picked the Warriorz's Australian batting might as their other strength, stating:

"They have one more strength - their Australian batting. Alyssa Healy comes at the start - she has scored only two half-centuries but has scored runs and she is explosive and a big-match player. Then Tahlia McGrath, who is repeatedly making you realize why she is the best T20 batter in the world, and then Grace Harris."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Grace Harris in this WPL 2023:



59*(26) - When UPW 20/3 & 88/6.

46(32) - When UPW 31/5.

39(28) - When UPW 27/3.

72(41) - When UPW 39/3.



However, Chopra was surprised that Grace Harris didn't play all the league phase games, either due to unavailability or because she was made to sit out. The big-hitting middle-order batter is likely to be back in the playing XI for the Eliminator at the expense of Shabnim Ismail.

