"The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident" - Cameron Green on Rohit Sharma

Gun Australian all-rounder Cameron Green heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for evoking calmness in himself throughout his tenure as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2023. The 23-year-old reckons it was useful to spend time in the middle and talk to the skipper.

Green, fetching INR 17.5 crore from the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023 shone for the franchise with 452 runs in 16 games averaging and striking at 160.28. However, he managed only six wickets with the ball. The right-hander also mustered a hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking to the ICC, Green recalled that Rohit taught him to be aggressive against different types of bowling, elaborating:

"The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident. He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome. My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way."

While Green was in exquisite form with the bat in IPL 2023, the Mumbai Indians skipper struggled in the season. The right-hander scored 332 runs in 16 matches at 20.75, but had a decent strike rate of 132.80.

"I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments" - Cameron Green on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The seam-bowling all-rounder suggested that Virat Kohli could be the biggest threat to Australia's WTC chances and is eager to get out there in the middle. The youngster added:

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that. There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle. Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that.”

BCCI @BCCI



He departs for 186 runs.



#INDvAUS #TeamIndia A stupendous innings by @imVkohli comes to an end.He departs for 186 runs. A stupendous innings by @imVkohli comes to an end.He departs for 186 runs.#INDvAUS #TeamIndia https://t.co/ag8qqjYNq5

Australia, who will also play the Ashes in England this summer, finished as the table toppers of the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

Poll : 0 votes