"The captain is roaring" - Fans react as Shubman Gill backs up his 269 with a stunning 161-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill continued his imperious run in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The right-handed batter grabbed headlines with a majestic 269-run knock in the first innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the ongoing second Test.

The 25-year-old followed it with yet another terrific performance in the subsequent essay. He slammed his eighth Test century, scoring 161 runs off 162 balls with the help of 13 fours and eight sixes.

Gill amassed 430 runs across two innings, which is the highest match aggregate by an Indian batter. He broke Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old record of scoring 344 runs in a single Test. The legendary batter achieved the feat against West Indies in 1971.

The Indian skipper earned praise from all quarters for his splendid batting performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"The hunger is insatiable. THE CAPTAIN IS ROARING. THE TIGER. Double century in the first innings. A century in the second. To go with a century in the first Test," wrote a fan.

"If I have to watch an opposition batsman bat for the entirety of the test summer, Shubman Gill is immeasurably preferable to Graeme or Steve Smith. Absolutely sublime technician," posted a fan.

"Years later when I would think about Gill's batting in this series, not only I could recall the number of runs he scored but also how he consistently wore a big wide smile on his face throughout - unfazed by the new big responsibility and a calming assurance setting the tone," remarked a fan.

"Gill is the answer to 'Who after Kohli'...Just like Kohli was the answer to 'Who after Sachin'," commented another.

"Forget haters, even fans weren't ready for this version of Shubman Gill," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Gill shattered multiple records with his twin tons in Birmingham. He became the first ever batter to hit a double century and cross the 150-run mark in the same Test.

Former England batter Graham Gooch is the only player to have scored more runs than Gill in a Test. He amassed 456 runs against India at Lord's, London, in 1990.

Shubman Gill's heroics help India post a daunting 608-run target in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill once again led India from the front. His superlative batting exploits helped the visitors post a mammoth 608-run target. The side started their innings with a lead of 180 runs after England were bundled out for 407.

Gill was the top performer with the bat in the innings for India with his 161-run knock. Ravindra Jadeja (69* off 118), Rishabh Pant (65 off 58) and KL Rahul (55 off 84) chipped in with fine half-centuries.

India declared their innings at 427/6 after 83 overs. Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir claimed two wickets.

