"The clutch man when it comes to bowling" - Fans hail Ravi Bishnoi for match-winning spell of 3/28 in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025

Team India spinner Ravi Bishnoi produced a game-changing spell to help the side pull off a 15-run win over England in the fourth T20I at Pune. After India posted a competitive 181/9 in 20 overs on Friday, England raced to 62/0 in the sixth over.

However, Bishnoi broke the opening partnership by removing a well-set Ben Duckett for 39 off 19 deliveries. The leggie then broke the back of the English batting by dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttler for 2 in his next overs.

His back-to-back strikes helped India reduce England to 67/3 in the eighth over of the run-chase. Bishnoi then came up clutch again by picking up his third wicket with the dismissal of the big-hitting Jofra Archer for a duck. The 24-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 3/28 in four overs to help India win the contest and seal the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Fans on Twitter hailed Bishnoi for his incredible spell with the following reactions:

Fans continued showering praise on Bishnoi with one saying:

"Bishnoi is a gutsy spin bowler.. he will improve better with time and become no1 spinner in future."

"Good comeback innings for Ravi Bishnoi, he has bowled well and got rewarded for it. Just hope he keeps getting consistent opportunities, he is the future," tweeted a fan.

"Bishnoi is shane warne without everything but little thing. Love him," a fan said.

Bishnoi broke out of a mini wicket-taking slump in the 4th England T20I

Ravi Bishnoi has become a mainstay in the Indian T20I squad since the 2024 World Cup. However, the youngster was short of wickets over the past few games before the Pune outing against England.

Bishnoi had picked up only the lone wicket in the previous three matches of the series. This includes woeful figures of 1/46 in India's lone defeat in the third T20I. His lack of wickets extends to the South Africa T20I series at the end of last year. The young spinner picked up only two wickets over his last five outings before the Pune contest.

Yet, Ravi Bishnoi had been instrumental in India's wins in the opening two T20Is against England, conceding only 22 and 27 runs in his four overs, respectively. Overall, Bishnoi boasts excellent T20I numbers, with 60 wickets in 41 games at an average of 19.55 and an economy of 7.34.

