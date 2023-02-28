Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer compared two of the greatest bowling pairs to have ever graced the sport - England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad against India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In his verdict, Jaffer rated the spin bowling duo slightly above the pace bowling pair.

The Englishman duo recently became the second bowling pair to claim 1000 wickets together. They achieved the feat during their recently concluded tour of New Zealand, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, are making merry in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in the subcontinent. The duo have claimed the majority of the wickets as the visitors have been torn apart and stare at a 2-0 deficit.

Rating the spinners higher because of their home dominance, which has seen them never lose a Test series at home since 2012, Jaffer said on his YouTube channel:

"Broad-Anderson and Ashwin-Jadeja are lethal combinations on home soil. They are absolutely relentless. As a batter, you want them to face away from home, if given a choice. The combination of Ashwin-Jadeja is a little bit better because they have not lost a series when they have played together on home soil."

The Men in Blue last lost a series on home soil to England by a 2-1 margin. The MS Dhoni-led side led the four-match affair by 1-0 before losing consecutive matches in Mumbai and Kolkata, Since then, India have gone onto play 44 Tests at home, winning 36 and losing only two matches.

James Anderson and Ravichandran Ashwin hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers

40-year-old James Anderson created history by toppling Pat Cummins at the top of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers and ending the Australian skipper's four-year streak. Ashwin, on the back of his exploits in the ongoing series, also leapfrogged Cummins to occupy the second spot.

The veteran pacer would be keen to hold onto the top spot, especially with a vital home season coming up, which includes The Ashes. He is also on the cusp of reaching 700 Test wickets, a landmark figure that no pacer has ever scaled before.

Who is the better bowling pair in their respective home conditions - Anderson-Broad or Ashwin-Jadeja? Let us know what you think.

