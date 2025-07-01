"The commentary became a diss about the Indian bowlers" - Indian legend's scathing attack on broadcasters ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed the broadcasters for pinning the Men in Blue's defeat to England in the first Test on the bowlers after a record score of 371 was chased down in the fourth innings. Only five wickets fell on Day 5 as the hosts cruised to a series lead, courtesy of Ben Duckett's hundred, and fifties by Joe Root and Zak Crawley.

India were branded as favorites despite a late collapse in the second innings that prevented them from stretching the lead to take England completely out of the game. Although Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj began the final day with a promising spell, India could not find breakthroughs when it mattered the most.

England put on 188 for the first wicket, and although India fought their way back with a few wickets, the strong batting unit dealt with the remainder of the run chase comfortably. Following the loss, the poor bowling by the support bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja, was slammed. The left-arm spinner's lack of potency with a rough on the pitch was highlighted by fans and pundits alike.

Ashwin, however, noted that the narrative completely shifted towards the bowlers after the defeat. He noted how run chases have been common in England since Bazball took over in 2022, and felt the blame on the bowlers was not entirely justified.

"Once 370 was chased down (in the first Test), I thought the commentary became a diss about the Indian bowlers. I felt that the narrative built was pointing towards how Indian bowlers failed to win the match. But with a little homework, many would have realised that in England, scores have been consistently chased down in 4th innings," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further stated that batters should take responsibility to convert their innings into something even more meaningful. so that such a situation does not arise again.

"Batters should take up responsibility. I know batsmen are making runs. Yes, we had five centurions, but where are the daddy hundreds? We have to resign to the fact that there would be no contribution (with the bat) from the lower order. Our fast bowlers cannot bat, they cannot muster runs," he added.

In the week-long gap after the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, there has been a clear emphasis on the lower order to step up with the bat. Mohammed Siraj has been seen toiling away with the bat in the nets as India look to avoid collapses at all costs.

"If I was Morkel, I would tell the other bowlers not to do much since Bumrah is there" - R Ashwin urges Indian support bowlers to step up

A plaguing issue for India in the opening Test was the lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah. The remainder of the pace attack, namely Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, were not consistent enough with their line and lengths, allowing England to score freely from the other end, while negotiating Bumrah watchfully.

Ashwin noted the lack of maiden overs by the bowling unit, barring Bumrah, and urged them to bowl tighter and contain the England batters.

"In Tests, I think maidens are quite underrated. Ideally, I would be okay with Bumrah going for a higher economy rate, but others should go low. I saw a show where someone said Siraj was unlucky to not be among wickets. I do agree he bowled well in the second innings, but the economy rate, you can't let go and hope that things fall in place. In Tests, you have to build your bowling gradually from Day 1, and the rewards will come in the final innings," Ashwin said.

The Indian legend also went on to state that the supporting bowlers need to prioritise control over everything else, as Bumrah will take care of creating chances and putting pressure from his end.

"If you give away a lot of runs in the first innings, you tend to get conservative ato stem the flow, and you won't get wickets in this approach. If I was Morkel, I would tell the other bowlers not to do much since Bumrah is there. As the old saying goes, bowl three maidens, and you will get a wicket. Don't you think a wicket would fall after three maidens in a row against this England side? Against this side, if you are giving two runs an over, it is as good as bowling a maiden," he added.

The second Test between India and England will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

