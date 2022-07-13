"The darkest hour is just before the dawn" - Wasim Jaffer backs Virat Kohli to fire on all cylinders in Indian jersey soon

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Virat Kohli to return to form in the upcoming matches. Jaffer made a special social media post on Wednesday to remind fans that the darkest hour of the night is always before dawn.

Virat Kohli has struggled to score big in the last few matches. The right-handed batter has scored 142 runs in six matches at an average of 23.67 in ODI cricket this year. For the first time since 2008, his ODI strike rate in one calendar year is less than 80.

His numbers in Test cricket and T20I matches have declined as well. On top of that, Kohli had an ordinary IPL season. Many cricket experts have opined that the Indian team management should consider giving other batters a chance to bat at No. 3

However, Wasim Jaffer has shown support for Virat as he wrote on Instagram:

"The darkest hour is just before the dawn. He will be back."

Will Virat Kohli play in the 2nd ODI of the series against England?

The Indian team is currently playing a three-match ODI series against England. The series got underway at the Oval on Tuesday with India winning the opening game by 10 wickets. But Kohli was not a part of the playing XI owing to a groin injury.

It is not officially confirmed whether Kohli will play the remaining two ODIs of the series. When asked for an injury update on the former Indian captain, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said at the post-match press conference following the first ODI:

"I do not know about the extent of the injury as I did not play the last game. Hopefully, he will be fine by the next game. I really don't know the status of his injury."

The second ODI of the three-match series will take place at Lord's on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Kohli is fit to play.

