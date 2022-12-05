"The declaration was never in doubt; we want people viewing Test match cricket" - Ben Stokes 

England Test skipper Ben Stokes confirmed that the ploy to declare the innings at tea on Day 4 was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. The all-rounder claimed that the plan was always to try to force a result on a timid surface in Rawalpindi.

The decision paid dividends as England notched a historic 74-run win on Monday, December 5 to claim a 1-0 win in the series.

Several questioned Ben Stokes' decision to declare with only a lead of 343 runs with four sessions remaining on a docile surface. The bowlers responded well with a couple of early wickets, leaving the match hanging well in the balance ahead of the fifth day.

The momentum shifted towards Pakistan despite losing Imam-ul-Haq's wicket only a few overs into the first session. The hosts got themselves to 176-3 courtesy of a solid partnership by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before things took a turn for the worse.

Noting that the message was sent across to the batters in the middle regarding the relatively early declaration, Ben Stokes told Sky Sports following the win:

"The declaration was never in doubt. We had half an hour before the tea break I think, and we just sent a message out to put the foot down now because we are going to declare at tea."

Stokes continued:

"There was no second guessing ourselves on that one because we want people viewing Test match cricket, we don't want to be something where people might just, you know turn the TV off because it might be a draw. You just got to think of ways to keep bringing people to watch Test cricket. The crowd here this week was amazing."

With the old ball showing signs of reverse swinging, the England pacers came back into the equation. Ben Stokes had the hard task of rotating himself across spells along with Ollie Robinson and James Anderson to produce the remaining wickets. The floodgates opened in the final session as the Men in Green collapsed from 257-5 to 268 all out.

Shedding special praise on James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, with the latter claiming the player of the match award for his display, Stokes said:

"Reverse swing is just a lot harder to play than conventional swing and it was sort of an unplanned tactic really because we did know we could get it to reverse. The spells Jimmy and Robbo bowled were absolutely high class."

The all-rounder led from the front by bowling 11 overs on the trot and finished with figures of 1-68 off 20 overs, Figures arguably do not do justice to the exemplary work by the England skipper as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson picked up four wickets apiece.

"To force a result on this wicket, I think is very special" - Ben Stokes

Much of the conversation revolving around the Test in its initial days was the pitch on offer in Rawalpindi. The venue, which also played host to a high-scoring draw between Australia and Pakistan earlier this year, saw 1236 runs being scored across the first innings.

The mammoth run tally led people to believe that another tame draw was in store to kickstart the series. However, England batted even more positively in the second innings and surprised everyone with their early declaration to force a result.

England Cricket @englandcricket



And this lot still took 20 wickets.



We don't do draws.



The most runs EVER in a five day Test.And this lot still took 20 wickets.We don't do draws. #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The most runs EVER in a five day Test.And this lot still took 20 wickets.We don't do draws.🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/DZ4LABcJuJ

Stating that he was proud of the team, especially since the players were not initially deemed to have taken the field on time due to illness, Stokes said:

"Immensely proud of the team. Obviously, to force a result on this wicket, I think is very special but then you go back to before a ball was even bowled, with the illness that ran through the camp."

Stokes concluded:

"I could go on and on about everyone in the squad because everyone has been absolutely incredible this week, everyone plays for each other, and no one leaves anything out in the field and that is the kind of attitude and mentality that you need out here."

Pakistan are yet to win a home Test in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). The Babar Azam-led side lost to Australia by a 1-0 margin and have begun the three-match affair against England on a poor note as well.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 9 in Multan.

