"The dream is still alive" - Adam Zampa still hopes to play Test cricket despite India tour snub

Australia's white-ball specialist Adam Zampa has asserted that he still has aspirations to play Test cricket. The wrist-spinner understands that he is a white-ball player but enjoys playing the longest format.

Zampa was in contention for the four-Test tour of India but was snubbed for a like-for-like replacement in Mitchell Swepson. The 30-year-old expressed disappointment after missing out as he revealed that the selectors gave him hope before choosing the squad.

When asked whether he still harbors hopes of playing Tests, the 30-year-old said he does but added that his prime focus is on the next two World Cups. The South Australian declared that he would play four-day cricket every chance he gets.

Speaking from the SCG, he said, as quoted by news.com.au:

"It’s relatively strong. There’s still a lot to weigh up in my cricketing future. In terms of the baggy green and Test cricket, the dream is still alive and I’m sure it always will be. I’ll take the opportunity to play four-day cricket where I can, but as I said, white ball cricket will be my main priority for the next little while."

The leggie has a mediocre record in first-class cricket, picking up 111 wickets in 40 matches at 46.98 with a couple of fifers.

"It’s good to be playing Shield cricket again" - Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa. (Image Credits: Getty)

The leg-spinner went on to claim that he enjoys getting in the grind of bowling in first-class cricket. He explained:

"It’s good to be playing Shield cricket again and I really enjoyed the bowling in the first innings and getting into the grind because it’s something I haven’t been able to do over the past few years.

"I’m known as a predominantly white ball cricketer, and there are two World Cups coming up which are at the forefront of my mind."

Meanwhile, Australia are currently trailing the four-Test series in India as they lost the opening game by an innings and 132 runs.

