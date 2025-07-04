"The DSP power" - Fans erupt as Mohammed Siraj dismisses Joe Root & Ben Stokes off successive balls on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made early inroads on Day 3 of India's second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The right-arm seamer struck straightaway, sending back the dangerous Joe Root on the third ball of his spell.

The former England captain had to depart after scoring 22 runs off 46 balls. He perished while trying to play the flick. The ace batter couldn't get the connection right and was ultimaltey out caught behind.

Siraj provided India with another massive breakthrough on the very next ball, getting Ben Stokes out for a golden duck. The English skipper was undone by the extra bounce and ended up edging it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Fans lauded Siraj for getting India off to a dream start on the third day. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"When Siraj gets going he's some bowler especially when he's the main man," wrote a fan.

"England was scorched by Siraj's fire, saw a brilliant spell," remarked another.

"That’s the DSP power, Mohammed Siraj delivers when it matters the most! Even on dead pitches, he finds a way to make things happen. Pure clutch performer," chimed in yet another.

Meanwhile, after being put into bat first, India registered a massive 587-run total. Shubman Gill played a captian's knock, scoring 269 runs off 387 balls. Ravindra Jadeja (89 off 137) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 off 107) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Siraj claimed a crucial wicket on Day 2 as well, dismissing opener Zak Crawley in the eighth over. The batter got a thick outside edge and Karun Nair completed the catch at first slip.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith give England some hope following Mohammed Siraj's magical first over on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England found themselves in a precarious position after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries. However, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith formed a stunning partnership to steady the ship for the hosts.

Carrying on from his overnight score of 30, Brook notched up a fine half-century. He crossed the 50-run mark in the 29th over with a cover drive off Siraj's bowling.

Smith played a counter-attacking knock under pressure, brining up a quick-fire half-century in jsut 43 balls. At the time of writing, England are 175/5 after 35 overs, with Brook (61* off 87) and Smith (59* off 49) at the crease.

