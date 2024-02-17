"The England batting was a huge letdown, and in that, their poster boy was Joe Root" - Aakash Chopra on Root's dismissal on Day 3 of 3rd IND-ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has picked Joe Root as the main protagonist of England's dismal batting performance on Day 3 of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

Root was caught at second slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling while playing a reverse scoop as England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings. India ended the day at 196/2 in their second essay and have a lead of 322 runs heading into the fourth morning.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that England's batting on the day was exemplified by Root's shot selection. He elaborated (2:30):

"The England batting was a huge letdown, and in that, their poster boy was Joe Root. Entire England is upset with him because of the shot he played. India and England faced each other for the first time in the movie Lagaan. He tried to bat just like Guran did in that movie, and against Jasprit Bumrah."

The former India opener questioned Root for attempting an unconventional shot against a potent bowler like Bumrah.

"Think about it, no one is able to play with a straight bat against Bumrah and he tried to play the shot Guran played, and was eventually caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was a good catch but Root, what are you doing?" Chopra stated.

Chopra observed that things went downhill for England following their former skipper's dismissal as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett also lost their wickets soon after. He added that while it seemed like the visitors would take a big first-innings lead, they ended up with a 126-run deficit.

"Miyan Magic was fantastic" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell

Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 4/84 in 21.1 overs. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra praised Mohammed Siraj for bowling a potent spell for the hosts. He said (3:45):

"Miyan Magic (Mohammed Siraj) was fantastic. He picked up four wickets. Long spells were required to be bowled as there were only four bowlers. The Indian team decided that they would bowl only the fast bowlers from one end."

The reputed commentator noted that Siraj delivered the goods on a pitch that didn't offer much assistance to the seamers.

"So Bumrah's spell was followed by Mohammed Siraj's spell. He changed the game because there isn't that much help for the fast bowlers on this pitch. It is a slightly slow pitch. The ball is not going fast after pitching," he added.

Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test. He followed that up with the wickets of Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson to dismantle England's lower order.

