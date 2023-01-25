"The epitome of tenacity!"- Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 35th birthday

The cricket community on Twitter extended its warm wishes to Indian Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara as he turned 35 on Wednesday, January 25. Pujara was last seen on the cricket field during the Test series against Bangladesh last month, where he won the player of the series award for his consistent batting efforts.

After that, he played a couple of domestic games to get some match practice during the break. He sat out Saurashtra's latest Ranji match to keep himself fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia at home.

Cheteshwar Pujara has played an instrumental role for India during the last three BGT series, which Team India managed to win. His performances in the Indian top order against a quality Australian bowling attack will once again be pivotal for India's trophy defense in the upcoming series.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, the Twitterverse was quick to wish him well on social media platforms. His former Indian teammate Sachin Tendulkar led the way with a special post on Twitter. Soon, others joined him in wishing Pujara a wonderful birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. https://t.co/xfx7Hjsi8U

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy Birthday to the wall of Border Gavaskar Trophy, over 7000 runs in Tests with hundreds in Australia, England, South Africa.



The man who breathes Test cricket, made for tough situations, he is Cheteshwar Pujara. Happy Birthday to the wall of Border Gavaskar Trophy, over 7000 runs in Tests with hundreds in Australia, England, South Africa.The man who breathes Test cricket, made for tough situations, he is Cheteshwar Pujara. https://t.co/29Wfi0tL3r

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra One of the prime reason behind India's BGT win in 2019. The Wall of India after Dravid's retirement. One of the finest for India in Test cricket. Holds the record of facing most balls in a Test innings for India. Happy birthday wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara. One of the prime reason behind India's BGT win in 2019. The Wall of India after Dravid's retirement. One of the finest for India in Test cricket. Holds the record of facing most balls in a Test innings for India. Happy birthday wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara. https://t.co/Xm0cdtGhRM

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



100+ balls faced - 116 players

200+ balls faced - 63 players

300+ balls faced - 29 players

400+ balls faced - 11 players

500+ balls faced - C Pujara



Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara For India in a test Inning100+ balls faced - 116 players200+ balls faced - 63 players300+ balls faced - 29 players400+ balls faced - 11 players500+ balls faced - C PujaraHappy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara For India in a test Inning100+ balls faced - 116 players200+ balls faced - 63 players300+ balls faced - 29 players400+ balls faced - 11 players500+ balls faced - C Pujara Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara 💙 https://t.co/xuypkszW5U

Parimal Nathwani @mpparimal

#CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 @BCCI @saucricket @GCAMotera Happy birthday to Cheteshwar Pujara, an excellent cricketer and a wonderful human. It is always a joy to watch you fight it out in the toughest of conditions with your solid technique and patient batting. Happy birthday to Cheteshwar Pujara, an excellent cricketer and a wonderful human. It is always a joy to watch you fight it out in the toughest of conditions with your solid technique and patient batting.#CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 @BCCI @saucricket @GCAMotera https://t.co/t9TFgDymD5

Alexandar.rk @alexandar_rk Happy birthday to Cheteshwar Pujara, the epitome of tenacity! A champion known for his toughness, character, and grit, you inspire many of us. Keep up the great work, @cheteshwar1 bhai Happy birthday to Cheteshwar Pujara, the epitome of tenacity! A champion known for his toughness, character, and grit, you inspire many of us. Keep up the great work, @cheteshwar1 bhai 💫 https://t.co/nmQbE0x9U2

"Thank you for being my human shield"- Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pabari dedicates a heartfelt note to her husband

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, dedicated an adorable post to her husband on his 35th birthday. She expressed gratitude for his unconditional support and care. Puja then wished the very best for all his endeavors in the coming year.

She shared the following post on her official Instagram handle and captioned it:

“Happy Birthday @cheteshwar_pujara. Thank you for being my human shield when I am confronted or awkward; and using me as your shield the minute you spot any rodents 😂.”

“This past year you have taught me to prioritize myself even if it came at the cost of you stretching yourself more than you already do. May this be your best year yet ❤️”

