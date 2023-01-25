"The epitome of tenacity!"- Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 35th birthday

The cricket community on Twitter extended its warm wishes to Indian Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara as he turned 35 on Wednesday, January 25. Pujara was last seen on the cricket field during the Test series against Bangladesh last month, where he won the player of the series award for his consistent batting efforts.
After that, he played a couple of domestic games to get some match practice during the break. He sat out Saurashtra's latest Ranji match to keep himself fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia at home.
Cheteshwar Pujara has played an instrumental role for India during the last three BGT series, which Team India managed to win. His performances in the Indian top order against a quality Australian bowling attack will once again be pivotal for India's trophy defense in the upcoming series.
On the occasion of his 35th birthday, the Twitterverse was quick to wish him well on social media platforms. His former Indian teammate Sachin Tendulkar led the way with a special post on Twitter. Soon, others joined him in wishing Pujara a wonderful birthday.
"Thank you for being my human shield"- Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pabari dedicates a heartfelt note to her husband
Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, dedicated an adorable post to her husband on his 35th birthday. She expressed gratitude for his unconditional support and care. Puja then wished the very best for all his endeavors in the coming year.
She shared the following post on her official Instagram handle and captioned it:
“Happy Birthday @cheteshwar_pujara. Thank you for being my human shield when I am confronted or awkward; and using me as your shield the minute you spot any rodents 😂.”
“This past year you have taught me to prioritize myself even if it came at the cost of you stretching yourself more than you already do. May this be your best year yet ❤️”
Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.