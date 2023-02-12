"The most fun environment I’ve been involved in with England" - Stuart Broad on playing under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad credited Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for forging a fantastic team environment since taking charge. The Nottinghamshire seamer feels the current regime is the most fun atmosphere he has experienced since the start of his England career.

Stokes and McCullum have revived the fortunes of the Test side from the depths of despair with their aggressive brand of cricket. Since the duo took charge, England have only lost one Test and registered their highest successful run-chase, gunning down 378 against India at Edgbaston. Most recently, England became the first team to beat Pakistan 3-0 in their own backyard.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad stated that McCullum's attitude is highly infectious as he makes the players want to play Test matches over franchise cricket.

"There is a great vibe around this team under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. I’ve played with a lot of different coaches and captains and loads of different styles work in getting results, but without doubt this is the most fun environment I’ve been involved in with England. He’s a great head coach, but he’s also been an incredible host so far. His attitude is infectious. He knows that the Test match game is under pressure from franchise cricket all around the world. But Baz also knows that if he can create a Test environment which is enjoyable, then players will lean towards it."

Broad, who missed the Pakistan tour to be present for the birth of his first child, will return to action for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. England last toured New Zealand in late 2019, losing the two-Test rubber by 1-0.

"I had no guilt missing the trip performance-wise" - Stuart Broad on Pakistan tour

Stuart Broad warming up. (Credits: Getty)

Broad also credited the head coach for staying in touch after every Test win in Pakistan despite his absence. However, the 35-year-old felt England never needed him on the tour, adding:

"Although I stayed at home before Christmas, Baz kept me very connected, WhatsApping me a lot, checking in with how I was getting on and, after each of the three Test wins, I kept in touch with all the bowlers. So although I wasn’t there physically, because of those communication lines I never felt out of the picture. And because of the 3-0 result, I had no guilt missing the trip performance-wise. I didn’t feel like I could have improved the team in any way out there."

The first Test against New Zealand starts on February 16 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

