"The game shouldn't be decided on a toss" - Wasim Akram asks for toss to be scrapped in ICC knockout matches

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram asked to scrap the toss system in ICC knockout games following Australia's six-wicket win over India in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and decided to field first on a dry wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pat Cummins and company bowled out India for 240 before Travis Head's blistering ton (137) and Marnus Labuschagne's determination (58*) finished the chase with 42 balls to spare.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query on A Sports' flagship show 'The Pavilion' on how crucial was the toss in the final, Wasim Akram commented:

"I want that during these knockout games such as quarterfinals and semifinals…. Toss shouldn't make a difference. In Australia this matters because the seam movement starts at night. But here in the subcontinent, the batting gets easier (in the evening) because of the dew."

"Both teams Australia and India have worked hard to reach the final. It should be a fair chance for both sides. The game shouldn't be decided on a toss. That's what annoys me most of the time," he added.

Expand Tweet

"Australia officially stopped 25 runs" - Wasim Akram

Expand Tweet

Australia conceded just two boundaries in the middle overs (11-40), a period where India could only manage 117 runs. Overall, India only hit 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Lauding the fielding efforts of the Australian players, Wasim Akram said:

"Obviously they must have planned against every batter for field placements in a particular situation. They officially stopped 25 runs, if we add these 25 runs (to the total) then it could be around 265-270, which is a lot of pressure in the final."

"That's why fielding is so important. I've been saying this for the last 20-30 years. In batting and bowling, you need talent but fielding comes through fitness and hard work," he added.

Australia, who started their campaign with two successive losses, ultimately won their sixth ODI World Cup title in grand style.