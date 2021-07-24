SL vs IND 2021: Twitter goes gaga over Rahul Dravid's humility after he was seen sharing wisdom with Dasun Shanaka during rain break

Rahul Dravid once again showed that he isn't just a great cricketer or a coach but also a brilliant human being. The stand-in Indian coach was seen having a lengthy discussion with Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka during the third ODI's rain break.

Fans from both countries went gaga over Rahul Dravid's humility when pictures of his chat with Dasun Shanaka came to light. Some even jokingly remarked that maybe the former India batsman revealed too much, and as a result, India suffered a batting collapse in the third ODI.

India went on to lose the third and final ODI by three wickets, but the visitors had already secured a series win. Here's how Twitter reacted after pictures of Rahul Dravid interacting with Shanaka went viral.

Twitter reacts to Rahul Dravid having a discussion with Sri Lanka's captain mid-game

Dasun Shanaka respecting a great man the proper way. Great sportsmanship from Rahul Dravid as usual to embark wisdom onto Shanaka. #SLvIND #INDvSL https://t.co/10uViHlCAT — Gihan Wickramatilake 🇱🇰 (@gihaanw) July 23, 2021

This is very pleasing to see. During the break Rahul Dravid chatting with Dasun Shanaka. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/6g8JikvSxz — Muzy (@toysoldier92) July 23, 2021

There was a chat between #Dravid and #Shanaka during the rain break .. we all know what was happen after the rain break.... I just said #INDvsSL2021 @ThePapareSports @RusselArnold69 pic.twitter.com/y4fmvlhyxg — Iyoshan Fernando (@Iyoshan) July 23, 2021

Shanaka might me asking Dravid to please coach their national side 😉 https://t.co/GNo0vPksOc — mathew abraham (@mathewcbabraham) July 23, 2021

Shanaka Taking Off The Cap When Talking To Dravid. #Respect Dassa, You're The Most Humble Yet Tactful Captain We've Had After Sanga. Here's To Your Long Run As Captain!#SLvIND #SriLanka #SrilankaCricket — Shyan Heart (@ShyanHeartX) July 23, 2021

Aisa kya bata diya dravid ne shanaka ko ki sab ke sab out kar diya 😭😭😭😭 — Starlord (@puchchiiii) July 23, 2021

Team India found themselves in a decent position before the rain break as Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson provided a good platform at the top. However, the middle order failed to capitalize, and they were dismissed one after another. From 118-3, India were bowled out for 225 without playing their full quota of overs.

Many blamed the team management for tinkering too much with the line-up as Team India handed as many as five debuts and made six changes from the last game. However, in the post-match presentation, Shikhar Dhawan defended his team's selection and stated he is glad the players made their debuts despite their loss in the final ODI. The Indian skipper said:

"I am glad the players made their debut because everyone was in quarantine for such a long time, and we had this chance because we sealed the series in the last game. It didn’t go our way. We tried some new players. We got a good start, but again we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We were 50 runs short in the end."

India and Sri Lanka will now resume their rivalry when they take on each other in a three-match T20I series starting on July 25.

Edited by Samya Majumdar