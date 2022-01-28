"The hardest two pills I’ve had to swallow were not playing the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes" - Jofra Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer rues missing the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, as he was recovering from an elbow injury. The paceman said no timeline exists for his international return, and does not want to rush his recovery process.

He underwent surgery on his elbow, leading him to miss most of England's games in 2021. The 26-year old participated in the tour of India in early 2021 when the injury worsened. That ruled him out of the 14th season of the IPL, followed by the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Archer said that he wanted to play the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Ashes Down Under. He added that he would have relished bowling in Australia, where seamers had a significant role, saying:

"The hardest two pills I’ve had to swallow were not playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes, but other than that, everything has been so good since."

"Watching the Ashes, I felt like I had let everyone down a little bit, when you see fast bowlers taking 90 per cent of the wickets — but you don’t get injured on purpose. Of course, I want to be part of making this England team a success, but this past year has taught me that you can plan all you want, then something happens to change everything."

England indeed missed Archer's services in the Ashes series, as he would have troubled Australia's batters. The 26-year old's inclusion might have made the series closer, and the tourists could have conjured a win or two. However, he isn't due to return until at least the upcoming English summer.

"I have no idea when I will be playing matches" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has said that physios have advised him against high-intensity training. The right-arm speedster expects to sit out five more months of international cricket, and wants to take his time. Archer, who is currently in the West Indies, added:

"Within myself, I know I am not ready yet, but having access to the doctors, the physio and removing the need to go back to England feels like a real plus. I feel like I am stealing time right now. Right now, I can do everything but it’s small step."

"I have no idea when I will be playing matches, I am just trying to build up and it’s all about what I can tolerate at any given time. That’s all. I’ve had a few rehabs now, and sometimes it can get to a level where you aggravate your hand, and you have to back off a little bit. I’ve waited long enough so it makes no sense rushing the last bit. I’ve got five months at my disposal, so it will be whenever I’m ready."

The 26-year old notably linked up with England's T20 squad, which is currently involved in a five-game series against the West Indies. He reportedly performed some light training, and caught up with the English players.

