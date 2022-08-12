The Hundred 2022: 3 Indian cricketers who will play in the women’s edition

After winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, three Indian female cricketers are looking forward to the women’s edition of The Hundred. While the men’s version got underway on August 3, the women’s tournament will kick off on Thursday (August 11) at The Oval.

The number of Indian players is cut short from five to three this year but the likes of Deepti Sharma (Birmingham Phoenix), Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave), and Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers) will give Indian fans a reason to watch the tournament back home.

The tournament will also serve as good preparation for India women’s white-ball tour of England in September.

Here, we take a look at the three Indian cricketers who will take part in The Hundred's women's edition.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma last played for London Spirit. [Pic courtesy: Sky Sports]

Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma, who is the only cricketer from the Women in Blues to score 500+ runs and scalp 50 wickets in the T20 format, is set to play for Birmingham Phoenix.

She recently scalped five wickets at the Commonwealth Games as India won silver. Besides bowling, Deepti is also a handy batter in the lower order. The 24-year-old comes with a wealth of experience under her belt. She has played 145 matches across formats for the Indian team.

Birmingham Phoenix squad: Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin

Jemimah Rodrigues

Smriti Mandhana in action for Superchargers. [Pic credits: Sky Sports]

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues will represent the Northern Superchargers for the second consecutive season in The Hundred. She emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament last season in which the 21-year-old amassed 249 runs at an average of 41.5.

She will look to continue her purple patch after scoring 146 runs in the Commonwealth Games at an average of 73.

Northern Superchargers squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana to play for Southern Brave. [Pic credits; Sky Sports]

Stylish opening batter Smriti Mandhana will continue to represent Southern Brave in The Hundred. She is heading into the tournament after a very impressive outing at the Commonwealth Games.

Mandhana scored 159 runs in five matches at an average of 39.75. Last season, she amassed 167 runs from seven games. The southpaw is the only Indian woman batter to score 2,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

Southern Brave squad: Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano

