The Hundred 2022: Will Smeed and Jordan Thompson lead the Most Runs and Most Wickets charts – Updated after Match 8

Match eight of The Hundred 2022 saw Birmingham Phoenix square off against the Southern Brave at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 10. The Phoenix side defeated the defending champions comprehensively in front of their home crowd.

After being asked to bat first, Phoenix posted 176 at the end of their innings, thanks to a magnificent ton from Will Smeed. They lost four wickets in the process, with the Brave bowlers going on a journey.

Brave batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 123 in 85 balls, losing the game by 53 runs. Henry Brookes of Phoenix picked up a fifer as it set up a comprehensive victory for them over the defending champions.

The Hundred 2022: Most Runs list

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 8

Will Smeed has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of The Hundred 2022 after smashing an outstanding ton against Southern Brave. He remained unbeaten on 101 off just 50 balls to help his side post 176 on the board. His knock comprised eight fours and six maximums. He now leads the charts with 108 runs to his name in two matches.

Trent Rockets’ Alex Hales sits in second position on the most runs list. He has scored 101 runs in two matches and is in solid form. He is a dangerous player at the top of the order and will look to keep contributing for his side in the upcoming games.

Hales' opening partner for Trent Rockets, Dawid Malan, scored a match-winning knock of 88* in their game against the Northern Superchargers. He sits below Hales and will be eager to step up in their next game. James Vince scored 17 against Phoenix and has taken his tally to 88, sitting in fourth position.

The Hundred 2022: Most Wickets list

Most Wickets list after the conclusion of Match 8

Jordan Thompson continues to lead the most wickets charts in the ongoing season of The Hundred. He has picked up six wickets in two matches and is playing a vital role for the London Spirit side in this edition.

Daniel Sams of Trent Rockets also has six wickets to his name and has been in excellent form with the ball in recent times. He is good with the new ball and is equally efficient with his slower balls in the death overs.

Birmingham Phoenix’s Henry Brookes bowled brilliantly against Southern Brave. He picked up a fifer, giving away only 25 runs in his 20 balls and ran through Brave's batting lineup. He sits below Sams in the most wickets list of The Hundred 2022 and will be eager to keep adding to his tally. Sunil Narine of Oval Invincibles also has five wickets and is placed fourth on the list.

