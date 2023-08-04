The Hundred Men’s 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Chris Jordan retain lead – Updated after Match 4

The third day of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 saw the Birmingham Phoenix locking horns with Northern Superchargers. Although a part of the first innings was washed out, it had some impact on the batting and bowling charts.

In the sole match of Day 3 held at Headingley, Leeds, the eagerly awaited match between two intense squads was disrupted by a sudden cloudburst at the venue. Despite the critical weather, the match was not abandoned without any action.

The Phoenix side won the toss and decided to bat. They managed to put up a score of 84 runs for the loss of five wickets in 62 balls before rain stopped play. Will Smeed executed a pivotal role in their innings, contributing 21 runs off 18 balls.

Nevertheless, the standout performance came from Ben Duckett, the third-placed batter, who added 34 runs off 26 balls, ending up as the highest scorer for the team. Notably, no other batter crossed the 21-run mark set by Smeed.

It looked like the Phoenix could have reached a score of over 100 without excess efforts, but the rain brought an untimely halt to their innings. Despite the environmental challenges, the Superchargers' bowlers offered praiseworthy performances.

Matthew Short stunned with two wickets, yielding only nine runs in 10 balls, while Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, and Reece Topley each could manage to pick up a wicket.

All in all, the match turned out to be an interesting contest, but the cloud burst had the final say, leaving the results undecided.

Sam Hain continues to top the batting charts

As a result of how the above-mentioned match panned out, the first three positions in the batting charts were not affected. Trent Rockets’ Sam Hain continues leading the charts with 63 runs whereas, Luke Wells is placed second with 57 runs.

In third place, we have London Spirit’s Adam Rossington with 39 runs. Duckett, by dint of his recent appearance, has risen to seventh place.

Chris Jordan keeps leading bowling charts

Just like the batting charts, the top three positions on the bowling charts were not affected either. Chris Jordan is still in the lead with three wickets.

Rockets’ Lewis Gregory and Daniel Sams are placed second and third, respectively, with two wickets apiece and a slight difference in their averages and economies.