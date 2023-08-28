The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets: Jos Buttler and Tymal Mills close season as leaders

To conclude the competition on August 27, 2023, the Hundred Men's final unfurled, featuring the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. While the results merely changed the top three positions in both the batting and bowling charts, the remainder of the rankings went through notable changes.

The Oval Invincibles took the crease first and smashed an amazing total of 161/5 in the summit clash. The partnership of James Neesham’s brilliant 57 and Tom Curran's crucial 67 played a vital role in elevating their scores.

When it was the Manchester Originals' turn to chase, their batting line-up failed to make an impact, with Max Holden being the leading scorer at a mere 37 runs. In the end, they fell short of balls, concluding at 147, which gave the Invincibles a 14-run victory.

Credits for this win go to the finest bowling unit of the Invincibles, with Will Jacks specifically standing out with two important wickets.

Jos Buttler retains top place on the batting charts

Jos Buttler retains leading place

Now, in the batting charts, the conclusion of the final had a minor effect. Jos Buttler, despite a mediocre contribution of 11 runs in the final, somehow managed to maintain his top slot as the leading run-scorer with a sum of 391 runs from 10 games.

Finn Allen followed with 240 runs in nine innings, carrying an impressive average of 26.66. Harry Brook also shone in the rankings in the third spot, gathering 238 runs in seven innings at an outstanding average of 47.60.

The final had no impact on the top 3 bowlers

The final bowlers' charts

In the bowling unit, there were no changes in the top three positions after the final. Tymal Mills continued to command the pack with 16 wickets in eight games, having a brilliant average of 13.06. He even added another wicket to his tally in his last appearance.

Reece Topley of the Superchargers followed closely with 13 wickets in eight matches, maintaining an average of 16.00. On the other hand, Daniel Sams of the Rockets ended up with 12 wickets in seven innings with an average of 17.91 to take the third spot.