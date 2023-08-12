The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Atkinson lead - Updated after Match 15

The 15th match of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 took place on Friday between Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers. It was a high-stake batting confronted game and gave the lookouts some mesmerizing moments to watch. The outcomes of the match had some impact on the batting and bowling stats as the players performed differently.

The match turned out to be a thrilling high-scoring encounter with remarkable batting displays. Having won the toss, the Invincibles gathered an impressive total of 185 runs, losing only five wickets to the rival bowlers.

Noteworthy credits go to Will Jack for his massive contribution of 40 runs, Jordan Cox's stunning 73, and Heinrich Klaasen's outstanding 46, all of which importantly elevated the team's total. In reply, the Superchargers' bowling attack strives to make a notable remark, with leader Wayne Parnell being the topper with two wickets.

Moving on to the Superchargers' batting display, they kicked off their innings sharply commanded by Tom Banton's relentless 81. Adam Hose chipped in with 41 runs in the middle-order. Nevertheless, the rest of the batsmen could not make credible contributions, causing the Invincibles to clinch victory by a short margin of nine runs.

This win was considerably attributed to the Invincibles' bowlers, who somehow managed to maintain control in a critical scenario as the Chargers came across a close range of the target. Gus Atkinson portrayed excellence and carried on his form by securing three wickets, standing out among his teammates. Furthermore, Sam Curran clutched two more wickets to his astounding tally for the season.

Jordan Cox gains big on the batting charts

Jordan Cux stays at the top of the Batting chart

Despite top-notch performances coming on the 11th day of the tournament, Jos Buttler is irreplaceable. He has 165 runs from four innings.

After him comes Jordan Cox who showed tremendous performances versus the Superchargers. He now carries 163 runs from four games and is just slightly behind the topper.

In third place, we have Superchargers Banton, competing with 125 runs from three innings.

Gus Atkinson impresses lookouts

Gus Atkinson stays at the top of the bowling chart

Being in red-hot form, Atkinson is now leading the bowling stats of the season. He enjoys nine wickets from four matches.Next is Superchargers Parnell, who picked two wickets in his recent appearance. The skipper has seven wickets from four games.

Reece Topley of the Chargers shares a similar fate as Parnell, however, he has a slightly different average and economy.