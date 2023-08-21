The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Topley continue to lead charts - Updated after Match 26

On the 21st day of the Hundred Men's Competition 2023, fans were treated to a double-header of exhilarating contests that impacted both the batting and bowling charts.

The action began with a riveting clash between Northern Super Chargers and Manchester Originals and finished with a high-stakes showdown between Welsh Fire and London Spirit.

In the first game in Manchester, the Originals put on an impressive display of batting, putting up 164-6 in their 100 deliveries. In response, the Super Chargers could only manage 83 as they fell to a convincing defeat.

In the next game in Cardiff, London Spirit posted a modest total of 109-9. Welsh Fire hunted down the target with ease, reaching 110-4 with seven deliveries to spare.

Jos Buttler remains in top spot in The Hundred batting charts

The two games on the day had a significant impact on the batting charts.

Jos Buttler of the Manchester Originals remained atop with an outstanding tally of 253 runs in seven games, strengthening his position at the top with a stellar 75-run innings against the Super Chargers.

Heinrich Klaasen of the Oval Invincibles is a distant second with 189 runs in seven games, while Colin Munro of the Trent Rockets is third with 185 runs in six games.

Adil Rashid jumps ahead in The Hundred bowling charts

Moving to the bowling charts of The Hundred, Reece Topley is the top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in seven games, including a wicket he took against the Originals. Tymal Mills of the Southern Brave is second with 12 wickets in six innings.

Adil Rashid of the Super Chargers made a substantial jump in the charts after his sensational four-wicket haul in the last game. He has ten wickets in seven games.