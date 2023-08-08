The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Day 7

Monday, August 7, marked the seventh day of the 2023 Hundred Men's Competition, with its tenth match unfolding between the Birmingham Phoenix and the Manchester Originals.

The game wielded important ramifications for the teams as their positions underwent transformations in the points table. While some of the teams rose in the ranks, others were demoted due to dominating performances of others.

As a result of the win, the Originals are now placed second, with a net run rate of 1.429. Although it was their first win, they now have three points, one of which came as a result of the rain-affected match. They faced a defeat in their opener against the Welsh Fire.

The Phoenix, who lost to the Originals, sit in the second-last place. Luck has not favored them, with their initial two matches being washed away by rain. Although it gave them two points, a defeat against Manchester on Monday saw their NRR sink to -2.450.

Notably, the table is being led by the Northern Superchargers, having won one out of their two games and the other ending in a no result.

Manchester Originals emerge victorious versus Birmingham Phoenix

The tenth match of the season pitted the Birmingham Phoenix against the Manchester Originals. The Originals, while batting first, gathered an astounding total of 160 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, the Phoenix strived and could only sum up 111 runs before getting bowled out, allowing the Originals a compelling 49-run win.

Jos Buttler's captain's knock proved vital for the Originals, with his individual contribution of 43 runs significantly elevating the team's performance. Even the lower-order players chipped in, gathering a massive total despite losing eight wickets in the process. Phoenix's Benny Howell portrayed his prowess with a three-wicket haul, while Adam Milne picked up two wickets.

In comparison, Moeen Ali's batting side faced off a critical beginning during their pursuit of the target. The opening batters strived to establish themselves, and it was middle-order batter Liam Livingstone who turned out as the highest-scorer, with 27 runs. Nevertheless, as the team's batting lineup faltered, they succumbed to a defeat by a considerable margin.

The Originals' bowlers successfully executed their strategy against the opposition's batters. Richard Gleeson, Josh Little, and Usama Mir claimed two wickets apiece, while Tom Hartley came up with a splendid three-wicket haul. It shall be noted that the victory marked the Originals' maiden win of the season, following an initial encounter that resulted in no decision and a subsequent loss.