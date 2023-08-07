The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Day 6

On Sunday, August 6, there were two games scheduled for The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023. While Northern Superchargers locked horns with Southern Brave in the day’s opener, a match between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire followed. The results of these matches had some impact on the points table.

While the first match of the Superchargers was tied, they emerged victorious versus the Braves in their second match of the season. The results of these two matches have earned them three points and a top place on the points table. They have a superior net run rate of 3.000.

On the other hand, the Brave have slipped to fifth place due to their second defeat. They began their competition’s journey with a defeat but bounced back in the following match. However, they could not retain the momentum and ended up losing against the Superchargers in their third appearance. It gives them an NRR of -1.067 and two points.

The result of the Fire vs Invincibles clash saw the Fire occupy third place. They began their campaign with a win and lost the following match before encountering a tie versus the Invincibles in their third match. The tie gave them a point, bringing their total to three points and an NRR of 0.146.

The Invincibles, who were also the victims of the tie in their recent meet-up against the Fire, are now placed fourth. Although they won their opener, a difference in NRRs, compared to the top three teams, places them in the fourth position. Just like the top three, they also have three points under their belt.

Northern Superchargers emerge victorious on Day 6 of The Hundred

In just 100 balls, the Superchargers piled up 201 runs, thanks to the knocks of Tom Banton, Matthew Short, and Harry Brook. They added 44, 73, and 63 runs, respectively, to amass a whopping total for the loss of only three wickets.

In response, the Brave could only come up with 141 runs. With five wickets in hand, they fell short of deliveries as the Superchargers won by a big margin of 60 runs. Tim David was Brave’s top-scorer with 40 runs. Superchargers' Reece Topley shone with a three-wicket haul playing a pivotal role in restricting the Brave.