“The ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board” - West Indies legend makes scathing attack after 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for catering to the needs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) above everything else. Many believe Team India's massive influence on the sport due to their ability to draw viewership, broadcasters, and sponsors has made the cricketing framework a lopsided one.

Ad

The ICC had obliged to contest the 2025 Champions Trophy with a hybrid model, solely because of India's refusal to travel to the host nation Pakistan. The modified schedule, which saw the Men in Blue play all of their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, was slammed by the majority of the cricketing fraternity.

As a result of their star-studded team, coupled with the luxury of playing at the same venue, India emerged as runaway winners of the competition, defeating New Zealand in the final.

Ad

Trending

Andy Roberts has expressed his fear about the hold that Indian cricket has over the ICC, where the governing body is not at liberty to refuse anything.

“To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, ‘listen there should be no no-balls and wides,’ take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India," Andy Roberts told Mid-Day (via News18).

Ad

The ICC now also have former BCCI secretary Jay Shah as their chairman, taking the intertwining of the two organizations to a whole new level.

"The ICC must say no to India at times" - Andy Roberts urges ICC to put their foot down

Andy Roberts brought up the scheduling of the 2024 T20 World Cup knockouts, where India were allotted the semi-final scheduled to be played, irrespective of where they finished in the Super 8 stage.

Ad

The decision was taken keeping the match-timings in mind. The staggering time difference between the Caribbean, and the viewers in India, forced the ICC to conduct one knockout clash to be played in the morning.

“Something’s got to give… India can’t get everything. The ICC must say no to India at times. India even had an advantage at last year’s T20 World Cup, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played," Roberts said.

Ad

“At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament?" he added.

Fellow 2025 Champions Trophy finalists, New Zealand played across all four venues in the tournament, even traveling to and fro Dubai in the business stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news