"The idea of Steve Smith opening" - Shane Watson proposes radical solution to replace David Warner in Tests

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has suggested a left-field option to replace David Warner as the opener in Tests, proposing Steve Smith to be promoted to the top of the order. Watson believes Smith's technique warrants a top-order spot and that the ace batter needs the challenge to be motivated to regain his top form.

With Warner set to retire from the longest format after the ongoing Test against Pakistan in Sydney, Cricket Australia (CA) is mulling over options to replace him. The southpaw established himself as one of the best attacking openers in the game since debuting in 2011 and experts have had polarising opinions on whether Australia must opt for a like-for-like replacement.

Speaking on stage at a cricket event as told to Fox Cricket, Watson observed that Smith's prolific form came when he batted at No. 3 and suggested that the former skipper struggles to find motivation when things are set up. The 42-year-old also hinted at Smith retiring sooner than expected if not given a suitable challenge.

"I like, knowing the person, the idea of Steve Smith opening. The reason why is that No.3 is the perfect position for him. When he's the man, he feels like he is the one who has to score the bulk of runs for his team, and when he was in his most prolific period - which was a long period of time - most of it was batting at No. 3," Watson explained.

"When he was at No. 3 he was scoring runs for fun, but when he comes in at No. 4, often the work's been done, and finding motivation is more challenging for him. Steve Smith opening the batting, he has got the technique, (this) is the challenge he needs. My concern is that if Steve Smith isn't given a challenge, he might shut things down earlier than he needs," he added.

After completing his year-long ban in 2019, Smith picked up from where he left off. The 34-year-old shattered multiple records in the Ashes series that year in England, smashing 774 runs in four Tests while batting at No. 4.

Steve Smith was the second-highest run-getter in Tests in 2023

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite a marked dip in form, Steve Smith was the second-highest Test run-getter in 2023 with 929 runs in 13 matches at 42.22 with three centuries.

The right-handed batter smashed a hundred in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval to set up a 209-run victory for his side.

