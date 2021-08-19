“The impact of Virat Kohli on Indian cricket will be felt even after he moves on” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli for his consistency, dedication and match-winning skills. He termed the current phase of Indian cricket under Kohli as their "golden age".

Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket on Wednesday. He made his debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, scoring 12 while opening the batting.

Judging the impact of Kohli on Indian cricket, Butt admitted that the 32-year-old has a massive influence on the fortunes of the team. He commented:

“A new era began in Indian cricket the day Virat Kohli made his international debut. They way he has proved himself to the world as a cricketer over the last 13 years, he is a sporting icon. The way he has transformed himself and his commitment to the game has been exemplary. He has been outstanding, something never seen before. He hasn’t been scored a hundred in the last two years… Imagine the kind of impact he has made on Indian cricket.”

#OnThisDay in 2008, @imVkohli made his debut in international cricket.



13 years later, with 4⃣3⃣8⃣ international matches & 2⃣2⃣,9⃣3⃣7⃣ runs under his belt, the #TeamIndia captain remains one of the finest cricketers going around. 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hQaihyNQJF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2021

Butt termed Kohli as an inspiration for the upcoming generation and added:

“When he chases targets, he has an average of 90 and a strike rate of over 100 and a great success rate. His gestures are very clear to the opposition. But he is an inspiration for all the youngsters. Kohli has build the kind of reputation some cricketers earn at the end of their careers. This era of Indian cricket is lucky to have Kohli. The impact of Kohli on Indian cricket will be felt even after he moves on. I would say this is the golden age of Indian cricket.”

Virat Kohli the most-foul mouthed individual: Nick Compton

Former 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 player Nick Compton says Virat Kohli is the most foul mouthed individual 👀🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/u38qgaTZ5s — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 18, 2021

Former England cricketer Nick Compton on Wednesday courted controversy when he termed Indian captain Virat Kohli the most "foul-mouthed individual". Compton was reacting to Kohli’s antics in the Lord’s Test, which India won by 151 runs.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Compton wrote:

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual? I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are.”

Kohli and a few England cricketers, including James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, were involved in verbal altercations during the Lord’s Test.

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar