“The India A series wasn’t great for me” - Youngster’s blunt take ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy admitted to struggling in the India A series that preceded the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, ahead of the Test series in England, which starts at Leeds on June 20. The 22-year-old was fast-tracked into the Indian Test squad for the five-Test series in Australia at the end of last year despite a mediocre first-class record.
Nitish disappointed in the two 'A' games against Australia's second-string side with a batting average of under 18 and a lone wicket with the ball. Yet, the Indian think tank kept faith in the youngster and played him in all five Tests in Australia.
Nitish answered the bell in style, finishing India's second-leading run-scorer in the series, including a maiden Test century in Melbourne.
Reflecting on his debut Test tour of Australia before the English series in an interview with Wisden, Nitish said:
"The India A series wasn't great for me. I was finding it difficult to bat, maybe because of the bounce, since I'd played on Indian wickets a lot. But I closely watched batters playing in Australian conditions, and technically it helped me a lot. One thing that helped me was being fearless, no matter what."
The youngster also contributed with the ball in Australia, finishing with five wickets at an average of 38 in 44 overs of bowling. Despite his impressive debut series, India suffered a 1-3 loss to Australia.
"I have never played with the Dukes ball" - Nitish Kumar Reddy on preparations for India-England series
Nitish Kumar Reddy revealed he has never played with the Dukes ball to be used in the upcoming India-England Test series. The 22-year-old impressed in India A's two warm-up games against the England Lions, scoring 135 runs at an average of 45 and picking up two wickets.
"I have never played with the Dukes ball. But, as of now, I don't want to change many things [technically]. I am watching videos from when India played [in England] before. I just spoke to my video analyst: going through footage to see if I can find anything interesting to implement in my batting, any tactical points that worked for the batters that could work for me," said Nitish.
Nitish could be in a battle for Shardul Thakur for the pace-bowling all-rounder spot in India's playing XI during the England Test series.
