"The Indian government will take a decision" - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on possibility of India touring Pakistan in 2025 for ICC Champions Trophy 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded hosting rights for the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy to defending champions Pakistan. While the competition is scheduled to take place in 2025, India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has highlighted security as a major challenge in the neighboring country.

While addressing the issue in a recent media interaction, Thakur noted how several countries have opted out of touring Pakistan, owing to security concerns. He pointed out that teams traveling to the Asian country have also been attacked in the past.

He confirmed that the Indian government will take a decision taking all these things into account at the right time. India's participation in the multi-nation event is said to rely on what the government decides. Here's what he said:

"Even in the past, you would have seen many countries have pulled out to go there (Pakistan) and play because the situation there is not normal. Security is the main challenge there, like teams have been attacked in the past, which is a concern. So when the time comes, the Indian government will take a decision depending on the circumstances then."

Pakistan cricket's reputation was dented yet again by the likes of New Zealand and England opting out of their scheduled tours to the country earlier this year. Meanwhile, international cricket is slowly starting to return to Pakistani soil, with many teams agreeing to tour the country.

However, India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 still hangs in the balance.

According to the ICC's recent announcement, a total of eight tournaments will be conducted in the 2024 -2031 cycle. These events will be hosted across 12 nations. Here's the complete list of the tournaments.

ICC Events to be held between 2024 and 2031:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 (Hosted by USA and West Indies)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Hosted by Pakistan)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Hosted by India and Sri Lanka)

ICC Men's World Cup 2027 (Hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 (Hosted by Australia and New Zealand)

ICC Champions Trophy 2029 (Hosted by India)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030 (Hosted by England, Ireland, and Scotland)

