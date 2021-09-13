"The Indian players have hightailed out of town so quickly" - David Gower believes IPL and cancellation of 5th Test are linked 

Former England cricketer David Gower has claimed there is a possibility that the IPL might have played a major role in the cancelation of the fifth India vs England Test. The Manchester Test was called off after several Team India players expressed concern about playing in a compromised environment.

"We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I’m so disappointed at not being able to get the match played."



Gower pointed to events that have transpired since the final game of the series was called off at the last minute. He noted that there have been private conversations between the Indian players and the cricket board.

The former England cricketer added that the circumstances do show the involvement of the IPL in the Test match being canceled. Speaking to Cricket.com, Gower said:

'But it does seem by the way that the Indian players have high-tailed out of town so quickly, already in the UAE preparing for the IPL. Maybe you can argue that it is sensible given the circumstances. It gives them the best chance to be part of it. But maybe that suggests that the IPL and cancellation were linked. There were some private things said between the Indian team and Indian board."

With IPL 2021 looming around the corner, the fear of losing out on playing for their franchise has been cited as a huge factor in the contest not being played out.

"No one, least of all I, saw that coming" - David Gower on cancelation of 5th India - England Test

David Gower admits he did not foresee the match being abandoned altogether but claims he was aware that Virat Kohli had sent out an e-mail to the BCCI to express their reluctance to play in the contest. The retired England player also wishes to learn of the series of events that transpired soon after. Gower added:

"Wow! No one, least of all I, saw that coming. It leads us into unprecedented territories. I mean I know other matches have been abandoned… sometimes a few balls bowled and various other circumstances but to have the thing called off at the last moment – Virat Kohli e-mailed the BCCI at midnight the day before – the whole sequence of events needs explaining a little bit better."

The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. 🤩



The majority of Indian players have made their way out of the UK to join the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE. On the other hand, several England players have withdrawn from the second leg of the competition.

