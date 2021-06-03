"The job's not done but I am very happy" - Devon Conway reacts to maiden Test ton

Devon Conway is a happy man following his maiden Test ton on his debut against England at Lord's. The southpaw, however, stressed that there is no room to be complacent as the job is not yet done.

New Zealand were in a spot of bother with both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor back in the hut, leaving the Black Caps at 114/3 in the second session. Conway, though, stitched up a timely partnership with Henry Nicholls to bail out the visitors.

You simply could not write a better script...

An UNBELIEVABLE debut 100 for Devon Conway! 💯🇳🇿



You can watch our quick highlights from 6.30am on the Spark Sport platform! ⭕#ENGvNZL pic.twitter.com/EDxhtGq7v2 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) June 2, 2021

At the end of the day's play, the Kiwis were 246/3, with Devon Conway making it to the Lord's honours board. Speaking at the end of the day's play, the 29-year-old admitted that the feeling will take some time to settle in.

"It's a very good feeling," said Devon Conway told Sky. "I'll have some time to let that settle in. The job's not done but I'm very happy. I had a conversation with Kane a couple of days ago and asked him what it feels like to go on that honours board. The first thing he said to me was: "Now you're on it, boy."

It's a very special feeling to represent New Zealand: Devon Conway

David Conway remained unbeaten on 136 runs from 240 deliveries, aided by 16 boundaries. In addition to becoming the 12th Black Caps batter to score a century on a Test debut, Conway went past Sourav Ganguly’s record of 131 in 1996.

Having moved from South Africa due to a lack of opportunities in 2017, Conway came up the Kiwi ranks fast. He has dominated the charts ever since he landed in New Zealand.

Devon Conway walking off with the highest score on Test debut at the @HomeOfCricket and highest score by a BLACKCAP on Test debut overseas #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/vShZu99mgz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 2, 2021

Devon Conway admitted that playing for the Black Caps was never in his mind when he shifted base on the persuasion of his two best friends, fellow South African domestic players Malcolm Nofal and Michael Rippon.

"A NZ debut never came across my mind - Just getting a Test debut and the chance to play at this level was not something I'd thought about. It's a very special feeling," said Conway.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar