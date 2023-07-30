The Kennington Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 5th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

England gave themselves a superb opportunity on Day 3 to level the Ashes series by winning the fifth Test at the Kennington Oval in London. However, it was an emotional end to the day for English supporters as Stuart Broad announced that he will retire from international cricket after the completion of the series.

Australia took a slender 12-run lead in the first innings but England overhauled it in the first over, thanks to Ben Duckett's blazing start. The openers added 79 runs for the first wicket to set the tone. Crawley made 73, while Duckett chipped in with 42 runs.

Ben Stokes, who was promoted to number three in place of the injured Moeen Ali, also scored 42 runs before holing out to his counterpart off Todd Murphy's bowling.

Australia bounced back with two quick wickets but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's 110-run partnership put the home side back on top. The former England skipper fell nine runs short of a deserved century, while Bairstow was out for 78.

Moeen, who batted at No. 7, scored a quickfire 29 before England lost four wickets in just 19 runs. However, Broad and James Anderson resisted the last few minutes to go to stumps at 389/9. Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets, while Murphy scalped three.

Meanwhile, England have already reached a stage where Australia would need to complete the highest-ever successful chase in a Test at the Kennington Oval.

London weather forecast: Kennington Oval weather report on Day 3 - Rain predicted

There is a rain forecast for Sunday at the Kennington Oval. According to BBC Weather, there is a moderate chance of rain in the first session. However, the last two sessions have heavy showers in the forecast, with a probability of 80 percent. This will be coupled with a thundery breeze.

The temperature will hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 80s.