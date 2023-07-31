The Kennington Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the 5th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Australian openers got their team off to a strong start to a chase of 384 before rain washed out half of Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval.

The fourth day's play began on an emotional note with the Australian team giving a guard of honor to Stuart Broad, who is playing his last international match.

Broad pulled Mitchell Starc for a six, which turned out to be his last ball faced in international cricket. James Anderson was trapped LBW by Todd Murphy in the next over as the home side were all out for 395 runs.

Broad bowled the first over to his nemesis David Warner but struggled to make any inroads with the new ball. The slow, dead wicket didn't help their cause either.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja looked assured of their defense and looked untroubled during their unbeaten 135-run stand before rain halted play. Khawaja is unbeaten on 69, while Warner is batting at 58, with the tourists needing another 249 runs to win.

Australia will look to pull off the highest run chase in Test cricket at the Kennington Oval on Monday and win the Ashes on England soil for the first time since 2001.

London weather forecast: Kennington Oval weather report on Day 5 - Light rain predicted

Most parts of Day 4 were wiped off and the umpired had to call off the day's play early at the Kennington Oval. While it is not as severe as the penultimate day, Day 5 also has rain in the forecast. According to BBC Weather, there are moderate chances of showers in the first two sessions. However, the probability will increase to 60 percent in the final session, coupled with a thundery breeze.

The temperature will hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.