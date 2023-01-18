"The Lion King"- Top 10 Shubman Gill memes after his stunning double century in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

Team India youngster Shubman Gill hit an outstanding double-century in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill gave the hosts a decent start with a watchful 60-run opening stand in 12 overs. Sharma once again failed to convert his start as he perished while attempting a slog shot.

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan also returned to the pavilion soon after, leaving their side in a spot of bother. Shubman Gill remained unfazed at the other end and scored runs briskly, rotating the strike well and hitting timely boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28) kept him company with mini contributions. Shubman Gill batted through the innings until the final over and single-handedly took his side to a daunting total of 349/8.

Gill hit three magnificent sixes in the 49th over against Lockie Ferguson to reach his maiden ODI double century, the youngest batter to do so.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (2/30) reflected on the first innings and said:

"Gill batted pretty special to get them to 349. At the same time, we need to set a good platform, take the game deep and you never know what could happen. That was a special innings from Shubman, double century in one-dayers is pretty special."

He added:

"It's awesome to do the job for the team with the ball. If you bowl in the right areas, there's a little bit of hold and a little bit of extra-bounce, just need to build enough partnerships here to put the pressure on India."

Fans react after Shubman Gill's astonishing double century powers India to 349/8 in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Indian cricket fans were mesmerized after witnessing a magnificent batting effort from Gill. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

