"The lower order was not contributing" - Akash Deep's massive statement after registering maiden Test fifty in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India pacer Akash Deep admitted that the lower-order were aware of their lack of input with the bat during the tour of England. The lack of contribution by bowlers in that regard cost the visitors dearly in the series opener, where twin collapses across both innings led to a defeat for India despite being dominant for the majority of the contest at Headingley.

With India trailing by 23 runs ahead of the second innings on a testing pitch at The Oval in a must-win situation, they needed all hands on deck to put up an imposing target for England. They were reduced to 70-2 towards the end of Day 2, prompting the management to send out Akash Deep as a nightwatchman.

The same ploy had did not pay off during the Men in Blue's run chase at Lord's, as the pacer was dismissed for 1 by Ben Stokes. However, in the final Test, he made a game-changing contribution of 66 runs off 94 deliveries. His efforts led to a 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket.

"We realised that the lower-order was not contributing for the team (with the bat), and it becomes important because if we even score 15,20, or 30 runs towards the end, then chances are that the team becomes a top side in Test cricket. So, when I was sent out as a night watchman, all of this was on my mind, and I realised that it was an excellent opportunity to stay out there and do something for the team," Akash Deep said in an interview with RevSportz.

"My plan was to bat for as long as possible, was not thinking too much about runs, the time was the main focus, only that was going on in my mind. Then I observed that they were getting frustrated and trying too hard, and that is when I thought that there is a good chance to score some runs as well." he added.

The pacer's fighting fifty helped India see out the new ball, as the middle-order batters came in to pile the misery on a tired English bowling attack devoid of Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes. India went on to post 396 in their second innings, which proved to be just enough in the end.

"I have to play it in the air in that gap" - Akash Deep on reaching his 50 with a boundary in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Akash Deep's cameo slowly turned into a massive headache for England as he eased into proceedings as the session progressed. In no time, he was up to 47 runs, while India were resting on a lead well over 100 runs with eight wickets in hand.

During the 38th over, the nightwatchman heaved a length delivery by Gus Atkinson, slogging it through the leg side. He did not get the ideal connection, but the inside half contact with the bat was enough for the ball to reach the boundary since there was no deep square leg in place.

"Yes (Getting to 50 with a boundary was intentional), because their fine leg and square leg were up, so we knew that if the ball was on the legs, we could score some runs in that region. So my plan was that if the ball was in that area, I have to play it in the air in that gap," Akash Deep said.

The pacer's vigil finally came to an end in the 43rd over after a soft dismissal against Jamie Overton's bowling.

Gokul Nair

