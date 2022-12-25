“The lower order has saved India so many times” – Wasim Jaffer reacts to Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin’s match-winning partnership

Wasim Jaffer has praised Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer for their match-winning partnership against Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka.

The former India player pointed out that Shreyas and the lower order have saved Team India many times. He thinks it’s a concern going forward in the Test series against Australia and wants the top-order batters to take on more responsibility with the bat.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“I thought Iyer played really well. His game against spin is top quality. In his short career, he’s saved India so many times. They have been 100-4, 120-5 and he has come there along with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ashwin.”

He continued:

“The lower order has saved India so many times. That’s the box India need to take going forward, but what a fantastic partnership from Ashwin and Iyer.”

The statement came after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli once again failed to deliver with the bat in the Test series. In the 2nd innings, while chasing a target of 145, they both scored 2 and 1, respectively.

“That was the moment” – Wasim Jaffer on Ravichandran Ashwin’s catch drop

Jaffer also pointed out the turning point of the match against Bangladesh in the second Test. He recalled how Ashwin was dropped on a score of 1 run by Mominul Haque at short leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling.

Jaffer said:

“Match-winning and series-winning [partnership] as well. That drop from Mominul Haque was such a crucial chance. That’s happened to Bangladesh quite a few times. They’ve dropped catches at the wrong time."

He continued:

"Mominul is such a good short-leg, silly point fielder, so very unlike him, but I thought that was the moment. They missed that chance and he didn’t look back after that.”

Chasing 145, he scored an unbeaten 42, including a maximum and four boundaries. He shared a crucial partnership with Shreyas for the eighth wicket after India were reduced to 74/7.

The all-rounder will next feature in four Tests against Australia in February-March.

