"The main reason behind those over-stepped no-balls is his long run-up" - Mohammad Kaif on Arshdeep Singh's struggles

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has given his opinion on Arshdeep Singh bowling no-balls frequently in the last few T20Is. The former middle-order batter feels that a longer run-up is the primary reason behind him overstepping with such regularity.

The left-arm seamer came under the scanner after bowling three consecutive no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. The 23-year-old again struggled in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday (January 27), delivering a no-ball in the final over, which allowed the visitors to gain momentum.

Speaking during a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif opined that a longer run-up not only impacts Arshdeep's ability to bowl legal deliveries but also affects his energy. He explained:

"Arshdeep has a longer run-up which itself means he might face stepping issues. He’s also wasting energy there. So, the main reason behind those over-stepped no-balls is his long run-up. And as he changes side too much, sometimes round the wicket, sometimes over.

"So, he needs to work on the basics and stay a bit relaxed. He is a good bowler but didn’t have a great day."

Arshdeep bowled the last over of the innings and conceded 27 runs, starting with a no-ball that Daryl Mitchell dispatched for a maximum at deep square leg. The right-hander hammered two more sixes and a four to carry New Zealand to 176 in 20 overs.

"His run-up is longer than required" - Sanjay Bangar agrees with Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar agreed with Kaif's assessment and observed how Arshdeep failed to deploy the wide yorkers he is known for. He added:

"Like Kaif said, his run-up is longer than required. A bowler needs to figure that out. If you are a progressing fast-bowler and don’t have much power in the body, then run from a longer distance to create momentum.

"Arshdeep wasn’t much effective today. He has been known for those wide yorkers that trouble the batters but today, he bowled mostly in the slot."

Bangar conceded that Arshdeep lacked rhythm and urged the youngster to work on the basics, adding:

"I think he needs to think about his bowling a bit and make decisions wisely. It’s a journey. You may have a good start but there will be games where your skillsets will be tested. It depends upon you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics."

India eventually fell 21 runs short of the target despite Washington Sundar's fiery fifty. The two sides will play the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday (January 27).

