"The man..the myth..the monster"- Top 10 funny memes after India win the 3rd ODI vs South Africa and seal series by 2-1 margin

Team India beat South Africa comfortably by 78 runs in the third on Thursday (December 21) at Boland Park in Paarl. Courtesy of the win, the KL Rahul-led Indian side lifted the ODI series trophy, winning it 2-1.

South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third match of the series on Thursday. Sanju Samson hit a phenomenal century in tricky conditions and anchored the innings well to steer the visitors to a decent first innings total of 296/8. Tilak Varma (52) and Rinku Singh (38) played supporting roles to him in the batting department.

In response, South Africa could only reach 218 in 45.5 overs before getting all-out. After a match-winning century in the previous match, South African opener Tony de Zorzi (81) played a brilliant knock yet again. He threatened to take the game away from India.

However, Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the 30th over to put his side in the driver's seat. The pacer ended up with four wickets in his nine-over spell and was the star performer in the bowling department for India.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the third ODI between India and South Africa on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"My message is to enjoy the game, give your best, and not worry about the results"- India captain KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation, series-winning captain KL Rahul reflected on the victory and said:

"Coming back from a disappointing result in the World Cup final, nice to get back in the cricket field. Nice to be part of this group and putting up good performance, giving opportunities to them."

He added:

"Usually, my message is to enjoy the game, give your best and not worry about the results. It's a young group of players, they have played a lot of cricket but not at the international level.

"A lot of them will be nervous, need to let them adjust to International cricket, enjoy it and expect things from them after a while. Really good to see how everyone fared, they gave a tough fight throughout the series, that's all I can expect as a captain."

On Sanju Samson's performance, Rahul said:

"Very happy for Sanju, has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL for years, hasn't gotten enough chances top of the order for various reasons. Really happy we could give this opportunity at number 3.

"Will enjoy the night with the boys and then prepare for the Test series."

The two teams will next face off in the two-match Test series, which commences on Boxing Day in Centurion.

