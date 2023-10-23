"The master chaser"- Badminton superstar PV Sindhu hails Virat Kohli after his match-winning 95 in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu reacted to Virat Kohli's match-winning knock against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday (October 22).

The Men in Blue continued their winning run in the tournament by beating the Kiwis by four wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

New Zealand batted first in the contest after losing the toss and made 273 runs in the first innings. Playing his first match in the 2023 World Cup, Mohammed Shami stole the show with the ball by picking up a five-wicket haul. He was lethal in all phases of the game and provided a breakthrough whenever the team needed one. Daryl Mitchell (130) hit a century for New Zealand.

In response, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as most batters perished after getting starts. Virat Kohli (95) held the fort at one end and played sensibly till the 48th over to guide India home. He unfortunately departed five runs short of a century when the team was on the brink of victory.

PV Sindhu applauded Kohli for shepherding India in yet another chase by sharing a picture of him after India's win on her Instagram story. She also wrote:

"The master chaser".

PV Sindhu's Instagram story about Kohli after his match-winning knock against New Zealand on Sunday.

"He has been doing this for so many years"- Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

After the conclusion of the match on Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma credited Virat Kohli for maintaining his composure in pressure situations and doing the job for his team. He said:

"There is nothing much to say (on Virat Kohli). He has been doing this for so many years, calm head, backed himself to do the job. Some pressure there in the end, lost couple of wickets, but Kohli and (Ravindra) Jadeja pulled us back."

On their disappointing fielding effort in the match, he added:

"Fielding is something we pride ourselves. Today was not as clinical as you would expect. But you are talking about Jadeja (dropping the catch), one of the best fielders in the game. This is something that happens. Fielding will decide a lot of things going forward."

Kohli and India will be back in action next Sunday, October 29, when they face England in Lucknow.