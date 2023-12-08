"The match should be replayed" - Fans react as ICC rates pitch used for IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final as 'average'

The pitch used at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia has received an 'average' rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia won the toss and elected to field first on the slow surface. The Men in Blue struggled to score runs at a brisk pace during the middle overs and were ultimately bowled out for 240. Pat Cummins and company finished as champions, successfully chasing down the target with six wickets in hand.

Several fans took to social media to react to the ICC's rating for the Ahmedabad pitch. Here are some of the top reactions:

The ICC's apex council has given an average rating for five out of the 11 matches that involved India. The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata also received the same rating.

The pitches for India's group-stage matches against Australia (Chennai), Pakistan (Ahmedabad), South Africa (Kolkata), and England (Lucknow) were given an average rating by the ICC.

"I disagree with that" - India head coach Rahul Dravid was unhappy with ICC's average rating for Ahmedabad and Chennai pitches

India's head coach Rahul Dravid expressed his displeasure after pitches used for India's group-stage fixture against Australia and Pakistan in Chennai and Ahmedabad, respectively, received an average rating by the ICC.

Australia were bundled out for just 199 in Chennai, while Pakistan were folded for 191 in Ahmedabad. Dravid suggested that only high-scoring pitches should not be given a good rating.

Here's what he said at a press conference during the 2023 World Cup:

"If you want to only see 350-run matches and rate only those pitches as good, then I disagree with that. You have to see different skills on display as well. If you wanted to only see fours and sixes being hit, then we have T20 for that. Why do we need anything else?"

"There are skills on display on 350 wickets also," Dravid continued. "That's fine on that particular day. But in the first few games when it spins a little bit or something happens that brings the bowlers into the game, and you start rating pitches as average, where does it leave the bowlers?

"Why are they coming then? Play two T20 matches then. We need to have a better way of deciding what is good or average."

Rohit Sharma and company enjoyed a dominant run at the World Cup, securing 10 wins on the trot to advance to the final. However, they suffered their maiden defeat in the most important clash, resulting in a runner-up finish.