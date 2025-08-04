“The match is still 60-40 in England’s favour” - Former cricketer’s huge prediction for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes England hold a slight upper hand heading into the final day of the fifth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. Chasing 374, England ended Day 4 at 339/6 in 76.2 overs before rain halted play. The hosts still need 35 runs to win, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease.

Ad

On Monday, August 4, ahead of Day 5’s play, Sidhu shared a video on his YouTube channel (@NavjotSidhuOfficial) and expressed that while the match currently leans 60-40 in England’s favour, the momentum could shift if India manage to dismiss Smith early on the final day. He said:

“India now has to take about four wickets for 35uruns, and the biggest factor is that the new ball is due. The new ball will be available in four overs, which is a very encouraging sign. At the moment, the match is still 60-40 in England’s favour.”

Ad

Trending

“But dismissing Joe Root is a huge moment. If that set batsman had stayed, I would have put the odds at 75-25 in England’s favour. Now that Joe Root is out, if Jamie Smith is dismissed early tomorrow morning, then in this pressure situation, whether it's Woakes, who is injured, Overton, or any other batter you put in, with the pressure of saving the match, it becomes very difficult to survive,” he added.

Ad

The 61-year-old also emphasized that the first hour of play on the final day will be crucial from the visitors’ perspective, as it could shape the future of Indian cricket. Sidhu said:

“Given the kind of bowling we have seen, I felt that if India had three fully fit bowlers, then chasing 374 in the fourth innings at The Oval, where there are divots and the ball is moving around, should not have been possible. But it still has not been done. There is still a chance.”

Ad

“And I feel that if India gets a wicket in the first five overs tomorrow morning, they are completely back in the game. Right now, the match is still tilted in England’s favour, but India can make a full comeback. That one hour of play tomorrow morning is going to be crucial. It is a decisive battle. This is the moment of reckoning. It will determine the future of Indian cricket,” he added.

Ad

A victory for Shubman Gill’s side on the final day would level the series at 2-2.

“No one deserves to win this series” - Navjot Singh Sidhu’s scathing verdict ahead of Day 5 showdown

In the same video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also highlighted that had Mohammed Siraj safely taken the catch to dismiss Harry Brook when he was on 19, the match could have become one-sided. Brook capitalized on the lifeline, going on to score a blistering 111 off 98 balls, which included 14 fours and two sixes.

Ad

Sidhu further remarked that with both teams dropping several catches and the bowlers not performing at their best, a 2-2 draw would be a fitting result for the series. He said:

“But if I assess things, the way catches have been dropped, today again DSP dropped a catch. If he had taken that catch of Harry Brook at that moment, the match could have become one-sided. He caught the ball but did not realize he was near the boundary. When I see catches being dropped and compromises being made in bowling, I feel like no one deserves to win this series. A 2-2 result would be a fitting end because neither side truly deserves to win. I am being very honest when I say this.”

Meanwhile, England will clinch the series 3-1 if they successfully chase the remaining 35 runs with four wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news