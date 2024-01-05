"The nasty collapsivitis virus has now spread from Cape Town to Sydney"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of 3rd PAK vs AUS Test at SCG

Australia and Pakistan exchanged hard blows on Day 3 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday (January 5). The visiting team were in the ascendancy for the majority of the day before dramatically capitulating with the bat and losing their grasp on the contest.

After a blistering knock with the bat earlier in the match, Aamer Jamal was the leading man for Pakistan in the bowling department as well on Friday.

He picked up a magnificent six-wicket haul to help his side restrict Australia to 299 in their first innings. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh hit half-centuries, while Alex Carey (38) chipped in with a useful contribution for the hosts.

After securing a slender lead of 14 runs, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start as Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were dismissed for ducks in the second innings, leaving them at 1/2. Saim Ayub (33) and Babar Azam (23) put on 57 runs for the third wicket and steadied the ship after a poor start.

Nathan Lyon dismissed Ayub in the 18th over to break the promising stand. It triggered a massive collapse as Pakistan slumped from 58/2 to 67/7.

Josh Hazlewood was the wreaker-in-chief with a triple wicket maiden in the penultimate over of the day. Mohammad Rizwan (6*) and Aamer Jamal (0*) played out the next over to end the third day at 68/7, with a lead of 82 runs.

Fans enjoyed the gripping battle between the two teams on the third day of the final Test. They expressed their reactions on social media by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"We were trying to attack the stumps"- Josh Hazelwood after his sensational 4/9 spell on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK Test at SCG

Speaking to the broadcasters after stumps on Day 3, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood reflected on their performance and said:

"I was actually trying to avoid eye contact with the skipper in the end and thought Heady was going well. I enjoyed some good luck against Shakeel this series. We were trying to attack the stumps as much as possible, like Pakistan bowlers."

The pacer added:

"I noticed that when we bowled with wobble seam, we were getting a lot out of purchase from the wicket. Starc kept it nice and full and was attacking. The best time of the day was when the ball got older, it’s not falling apart, but was doing quite a bit. It was a bit patchy in nature. The support from the crowd was quite loud during the wickets, it was quite amazing."

Looking ahead to Day 4, Hazlewood concluded:

"They have a lead of 82 right now. As you see the wicket, it’s been quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase for us. Rizwan is a dangerous player for them, hopefully, we will be able to see the back of him early tomorrow."

Do you think Pakistan can fight back on Day 4 and win the Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

