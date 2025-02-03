"The nightmare continued" - BGT all-rounder reveals hilarious story relating Jasprit Bumrah at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

Jasprit Bumrah produced an extraordinary performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia. The fast bowler won the Player of the Series award for destroying the Australian batting lineup on multiple occasions.

It seems like Bumrah has instilled fear into the minds of the Australian players as they are still trying hard to get over the hard times they had while facing the Indian speedster. One of those Australian players is all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Speaking at the Australia Cricket Awards event, Marsh disclosed how his nephew Ted bowled with Bumrah's action in a backyard cricket match, which gave him nightmares. Here's what Marsh said via Cricket.com.au:

Trending

"My little nephew Ted is four years old. We played backyard cricket one day, and he came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continued (laughs)."

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Marsh had a forgettable Test series against India. Fans expected him to play the main all-rounder's role for Australia, but his poor performances compelled the team management to leave him out of the playing XI for the fifth Test, with debutant Beau Webster taking his place.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play for India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The intense workload on Jasprit Bumrah has resulted in another injury for the fast bowler. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rested him for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England. Although the board has named him in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad, there is a huge question mark over his participation in the mega event.

Expand Tweet

According to Sahil Malhotra from Times of India via X, Jasprit Bumrah reached Bengaluru on February 3, where the BCCI team will monitor his situation. The board will likely have clarity about Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will play a three-match ODI series against England to gear up for Champions Trophy 2025. The series starts on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news