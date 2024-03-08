The Nitin Menon connection to Fab 4 and their 100th Test match 

Indian umpire Nitin Menon is officiating in the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match marks the 100th appearance in Tests for New Zealand’s veteran duo of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Williamson, along with India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root, and Australia’s Steve Smith, are often regarded as the Fab 4 of modern-day batting. Incredibly, umpire Menon has officiated in the 100th Test of each member of the Fab 4.

Kohli played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Menon and Virender Sharma were the on-field umpires in that match. Root played his 100th Test against India in Chennai in February 2021. Menon officiated in this game along with Anil Chaudhary. It was a memorable match for Root as he scored 218 to become the first man to notch up a double century in his 100th Test.

The third Ashes Test in July 2023 was Smith’s 100 match in the red-ball format for Australia. In a thrilling Test that England won by three wickets, Menon officiated alongside Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena.

Coming back to the Christchurch Test, Williamson did not have a memorable outing with the willow in the first innings after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The former Kiwi Test captain was trapped lbw by Josh Hazlewood for 17 off 37 balls.

Skipper Southee contributed 26 off 20, hitting two fours and a six, but New Zealand were all out for 162 in 45.2 overs as Hazlewood finished with 5/31, while left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 3/59.

In reply, Australia were 112/4 after 34 overs. Matt Henry dismissed Usman Khawaja (16), Cameron Green (25) and Travis Head (21), while debutant Ben Sears trapped Steve Smith leg before for 11.

When Kohli trolled Nitin Menon with a cheeky comment

Indian batter Kohli hilariously trolled umpire Menon during Day 5 of the India vs Australia Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March 2023.

India’s bowlers were finding it tough to get a wicket on the final day on a batting paradise. Australia had eased their way to 71/1 in the 35th over when the hosts appealed for an LBW against Travis Head.

Menon did not uphold the appeal and Head survived after India took DRS as the umpire’s call stood. As bowler Ravichandran Ashwin prepared to bowl his next delivery, Kohli was heard cheekily commenting:

“Main hota toh out hota” (If it was me, it would have been out).

To his credit, Menon took it in the right spirit. The umpire, who has been trolled by Kohli fans for giving the star batter out, smiled in response and even gave a thumbs-up signal.

