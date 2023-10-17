"The Nos. 3 and 4 start thinking that it's a batting pitch when their openers are hitting fours and sixes" - Mohammad Kaif on Sri Lanka's collapse

9Mohammad Kaif reckons the Sri Lankan middle-order batters' overconfident approach led to their downfall in their World Cup 2023 loss to Australia.

Kusal Mendis and Co. were bowled out for 209 despite a 125-run opening-wicket partnership in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. The Aussies chased down the target with five wickets and 14.4 overs to spare to register their first win of the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was about his thoughts on Sri Lanka's collapse, to which he responded:

"The Nos. 3 and 4 start thinking that it's a batting pitch when their openers are hitting fours and sixes. You have to give yourself time as a new batter, whether Zampa's ball is gripping and whether he is bowling googlies. 125 were scored and the batters sitting outside started thinking that it's an extremely flat pitch."

On the flip side, the former India batter praised Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka for playing responsible knocks. He elaborated:

"The openers played extremely well. They gave themselves time and punished the bad deliveries. They gave respect to the bowlers at the start. It was a bouncy pitch. Perera looked good to me because whenever he got any bad deliveries, he punished them and played shots in all directions."

Nissanka scored 61 runs off 67 deliveries with the help of eight fours. Perera smashed an 82-ball 78, a knock studded with 12 boundaries.

"It's not easy to take a catch with both hands after such a long sprint" - Mohammad Kaif lauds David Warner's fielding

David Warner took a splendid catch off Adam Zampa's bowling to dismiss Kusal Mendis. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was further asked about David Warner setting the tone for Australia with his fielding, to which he replied:

"It's not easy to take a catch with both hands after such a long sprint. Pat Cummins' run-out was splendid. Zampa got confidence because of Kusal Mendis' wicket and the fielders also got the confidence."

Kaif reckons the Australian players might have been reprimanded after their dismal fielding performances against India and South Africa. He said:

"There would have been at least an hour's meeting regarding fielding before this match as they were dropping sitters. The energy you got into the ground after the meeting was fantastic. We were criticizing Australia repeatedly about their poor fielding but they made a great comeback today."

Warner took an excellent catch off Pat Cummins' bowling to dismiss Pathum Nissanka and break Sri Lanka's opening partnership. He then took an outstanding catch to get rid of an in-form Kusal Mendis off Adam Zampa's bowling, with the Australian leg-spinner then going on to pick three more wickets to dismantle the Lions' batting lineup.

