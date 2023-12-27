"The numbers have to keep coming" - Sanjay Manjrekar urges Shubman Gill to raise his Test performances

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has called for Shubman Gill to raise his Test performances after a single-figure score on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Supersport Park in Centurion. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Gill has a fair amount of competition for spots and, hence, needs to perform consistently.

With Gill moving to No.3 since the West Indies tour earlier this year, the youngster has found it hard to score runs. The Punjab-born batter has made scores of 6, 10, 29* and 2. The opening day of the first Test saw debutant Shane Burger produce an outside edge off Gill's bat to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps.

Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar reckons Gill has his place fixed in ODI cricket but feels there's work to be done in the other two formats.

"Shubman Gill has to keep getting runs," Manjrekar said. "If you look at his T20 performances, you know he is getting some serious competition there. Test cricket, I think, they will back him more, but the numbers have to keep coming. At the moment, Gill looks entrenched and established in the 50-over format. The other two formats, there is work to be done, but class-wise, he is a real deal."

Gill made his debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2020-21 tour and performed incredibly in that series. He mustered his first Test ton against Bangladesh, followed by his second against Australia, but averages a mediocre 32.20 in the format.

"He has been around for a while" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Manjrekar reckons Gill is the 'real deal' when it comes to class but needs to translate that into tangible performances. The 58-year-old added:

"He is the real deal. There is class there. Somebody who gets a 90 in his very first Test match in foreign condition against a good attack, has to have class. Now, finally, it has come to be about delivery, right? It's about runs now. And his average at the moment is in the low 30s. He has been around for a while. The thing in India is that he has got batting competition coming through."

Meanwhile, Team India reached 208-8 on a rain-marred first day at Centurion, thanks to an unbeaten 70 from KL Rahul.

