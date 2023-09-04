"The obvious change " - Wasim Jaffer feels Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in Indian XI for Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Nepal

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that senior pacer Mohammed Shami will come into the Indian playing XI against Nepal, slated to be played in Pallekele on Monday.

Jaffer believes that could be the only change that Rohit Sharma and company will make for their must-win game. Notably, the change will be a forced one, given that Jasprit Bumrah has flown back to India due to personal reasons.

Speaking about Bumrah's replacement for the game against Nepal, here's what Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"The obvious replacement will be Mohammed Shami, and I want Shardul Thakur to play as well because I am seeing him play against Pakistan because we need somebody to bat at No. 8. There are question marks about Mohammed Shami. He hasn't played ODI cricket for a while (about) whether he can bowl 10 overs. I don't know if he'll get to bowl 10 overs against Nepal, but it is the obvious change that we will get to see."

It is worth mentioning that Jasprit Bumrah will return to join India's squad ahead of the Super Four stage, depending on the team's qualification.

While Shami is expected to feature in the side in the speedster's absence, the team management could also give the nod to Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka-born pacer had a good outing against Ireland on his return, picking up four wickets.

"You want them to spend some time in the middle against Nepal" - Wasim Jaffer on India's top order

Wasim Jaffer also pointed out how India's top order big guns failed to deliver in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2.

Stressing the importance of getting some runs under the belt, Jaffer stated that it will be crucial for India's top-order batter to fire against Nepal.

"I am hoping India win the toss and they get to bat, so the top order gets to spend some time in the middle and score some runs, and get some confidence, even though it's against Nepal, but runs against your name always help. The top order didn't fire," Jaffer said.

"It was trying conditions against a quality bowling attack," he added. "But you want them to spend some time in the middle against Nepal. Their new ball bowlers aren't that bad. They put up a decent show against Pakistan in the first powerplay. So, if the Indian top order gets the runs, that's one box that needs to be ticked before you play Pakistan again."

India's clash against Pakistan was washed out due to rain after the first innings and both teams shared one point each. The match against Nepal is of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma and company as the winner of the contest will advance to the Super Fours round.